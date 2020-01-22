AMOTEKUN: Miyetti Allah scribe needs deliverance from spirit of insanity, bloodlust —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked the National Secretary of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, over comments on Amotekun and the South West.

Saleh, had when he appeared in a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said that the South-West support for the security outfit, Amotekun, showed how “primitive” Yoruba people are in politics.

In his response, Fani-Kayode said there was a need to deliver the Miyetti Allah leader from “the spirit of insanity, bloodlust, arrogance and delusion, adding that “the man is sick in mind, body, spirit and soul.”

The former minister wrote on his verified Twitter handle- @realFFK: “I listened to the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah on @channelstv and I am convinced that he needs to be taken to Prophet T.B. Joshua’s SCOAN Church to get deliverance from the spirit of insanity, bloodlust, arrogance and delusion. The man is sick in mind, body spirit and soul.

“He is the quintessential barbarian: unlettered, unruly, ugly, uncouth, unconciable, foul-mouthed and incapable of reigning-in and controlling his primitive and sociopathic passions.

“For such a creature to denigrate the people of the SW without any fear of sanction from the FG means only one thing: that the country is being run by a bunch of bloodthirsty and vicious terrorists & savage cattle-rearers whose intention is to push us into a second civil war.

“It is time to not only ban Miyetti Allah but to also arrest all its leaders, bring them to justice and send them back to Futa Jalon Futa Toro. For those that have blood on their hands to have the nerve to call the sons and daughters of Oduduwa “illiterates” is a step too far.

“We shall not stand by idly and allow them to insult and denigrate us and we shall no longer take their insults without an appropriate response. Gone are the days when we will simply turn the other cheek. That is what Amotekun is all about!”

