Amotekun nabs thieves who stole equipment worth millions from Ogun hospitals

Unknown thieves have reportedly broken into the newly commissioned Hospital in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, and stolen a number of equipment worth millions of naira.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident happened a month after the commissioning of the hospital.

The State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday, said the suspects stole six 43-inch Hisense T.V. sets and other equipment valued at N3 million.

Akinremi said the prime suspect, identified as Ogunjembola Kehinde who had been arrested by the police, led his gang to burgle the hospital.

He said: “Based on actionable intelligence, the prime suspect was arrested, and upon interrogation, he admitted that he committed the alleged crime with one other now at large. His admission led to the recovery of all the items stolen from one Lawal Aliu, who is the criminal receiver.

“While investigation into the original complaint was still ongoing, intelligence received further revealed that the same principal suspect in this case, Ogunjembola Kehinde and his criminal gang was responsible for breaking and stealing of some electronic equipment at the newly inaugurated 100 bed Mother and Child Hospital, Iperu.

“When the suspect was confronted with this, he also admitted he committed the offence with his co-accomplice in the original case of burglary and stealing reported by Banjoko Kehinde.

“So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with this case while efforts are ongoing aimed at apprehending other criminal receivers mentioned by the suspects with a view to recovering items allegedly sold to them.”

