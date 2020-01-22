AMOTEKUN: Ohanaeze youths want return of Bakassi Boys with new code name

To check rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminalities in the country, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has proposed the return of the proscribed Bakassi Vigilant groups as a regional security outfit.

The group which is seeking a partnership between Governors in the South East, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) in the formation of a regional security outfit recommended a new code name for the proposed outfit.

The proposed regional outfit to be codenamed Otawike, the OYC, said in a statement would be a non- bearing arms and intelligent gathering outfit put together for the territorial protection of South East.

“The security outfit will ensure territorial protection of the South East from the incessant crime committed through our porous boundaries with Middle Belt and North Central States. Outrightly ‘Otawike’ will be formed from hunters, and other stakeholders,” the group said.

It said the newly formed South West security network, Amotekun alongside the Otawike offer lasting measures and solutions for peace in the two regions.

The OYC also sue for peace among all warring parties and stakeholders in the South East and implored them to work together in the interest of the region.

It added: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide sue for peace talk amongst all warring parties and stakeholders in Igbo land with a clear mandate to unite every stakeholder towards maximum security and the protection of the South East in the face of insecurity challenges emanating from the nefarious activities of herdsmen, armed robbers, kidnappers and other social vices that had thrive nowadays based on the ongoing division amongst warring parties and stakeholders in the South East.

“We had witnessed continuous verbal disagreement between South East governors, political leaders, and IPOB members, which had adversely affected the political fortunes and unity, and portrayed Igbo Nation as not united in pursuit of our collective interests.

“Based on the missing link that was created in the absence of our departed supreme leaders, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and HRM Eze Ezebuilo Ozobu, OYC calls for a truce amongst warring parties and stakeholders, as we had initiated appropriate steps and lasting measures to ensure that peace returns to Igbo land by openly tendering apology to IPOB for all the perceived injustices meted out to them by other stakeholders and also our apologies to the South East governors for the abusive words they had received in the course to trying to reposition the Igbos from other stakeholders.”

