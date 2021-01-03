Amotekun operative shoots police officer in Oyo

An operative of Oyo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, Ibrahim Ogundele, on Saturday shot a police officer, Fatai Yekini, in the state.

The Amotekun operative reportedly opened fire on Yekini when he arrived in the Sanga area of Oyo town with a team of police officers to dislodge participants at a carnival in the area

He was promptly arrested and detained in police custody while the injured policeman is currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

READ ALSO: Amotekun, hunters dislodge herdsmen from Oyo forests

The spokesman of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The incident happened when police personnel at Ojongbodu Division, Oyo, were responding to calls to dislodge recalcitrant youths staging carnival after several warnings that such should not be staged.

“The Amotekun operative has since been arrested and is currently being investigated at Ojongbodu police station.”

Join the conversation

Opinions