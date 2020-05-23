Amotekun operatives arrest two men for allegedly stealing female underwear in Osun

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps on Saturday arrested two young men for allegedly stealing female panties at the Kajola Ajaba area of Osun State.

The two men had succeeded in stealing five female panties before they were arrested by the Amotekun operatives.

Items recovered from the duo include five women underwear and a small axe.

They have since been handed over to the police for questioning and prosecution.

