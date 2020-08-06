AMOTEKUN: Oyo govt approves N60m for take-off of regional security outfit

The Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the lump sum of N60 million (N59,783, 437.50) as grant for the take-off of the State Security Network Agency, codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, after the state’s 19th virtual executive meeting, where the executive council approved the fund for the procurement of 3000 units of uniforms, combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts and worsted socks for new recruits.

While disclosing the outcome of the meeting, Dr Olatunbosun said;: “Further on the establishment of the State Security Network, codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ and for effective take-off of the agency, the State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 3000 units of uniforms and accoutrements such as combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts, worsted socks, production of Amotekun and Oyo State logo for 3000 Amotekun corps to be recruited into the agency at a total sum of Fifty-nine million, seven hundred and eighty three thousand, four hundred and thirty-seven naira and fifty kobo.”

READ ALSO: Osun Amotekun Corps turn back 14 Northern youths hidden inside bus

“The uniforms and accoutrements which will be given to each recruited Amotekun Corp will serve as a form of identity for the corps and will distinguish them from other security agencies in the state,” he added.

This came months after the state governments in the Southwest geopolitical zone said they are working towards harmonizing the operation of the security network, named Amotekun in the various states in the zone.

The attorneys general of the six states after a virtual meeting also said they have begun work on how to strengthen collaboration among the Amotekun security networks in the states in the zone.

Join the conversation

Opinions