Amotekun rescues nine abducted persons in Osun

The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun on Saturday rescued nine kidnapped victims along Ipetumodu -Ilesha Expressway in Osun State.

The Chairman of the WNSN, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, Ondo State, said the agency’s operatives are on the trail of the Kidnappers.

Adeleye is also the commander of Amotekun in Ondo State.

The South-West governors had ordered a 24-hour patrol of states across the region during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The commander said: “At about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, we got a distress call from one of the families of the kidnap victims that the Kidnappers called and demanded ransom.

“We thereafter moved into action. We were able to track the Kidnappers. The victims were rescued and some of their valuables were retrieved but the Kidnappers ran away.

“It was along Ipetumodu axis in Osun State and when we got to a village about 10km away from the road, we found out that the den is a regular dump area for Kidnappers because we found so many items which show that it is a permanent place where they keep kidnap victims.

“However, we were able to rescue nine victims and a vehicle. Our men are there in the bush trailing the Kidnappers. But our major concern was to rescue the victims.

“Our medical team has been attending to them and after completion, we would take them to their various destinations so they can reunite with their families.”

