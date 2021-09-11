Amotekun rescues remaining three abducted travellers in Ondo

Operatives of Ondo State Security Network Agency code-named Amotekun have rescued the remaining three abducted travellers in the state.

Gunmen had on Wednesday abducted 12 people travelling to Lagos from Ifira-Akoko in Akoko South-East local government area of the state.

However, the Amotekun operatives rescued nine victims 24 hours later.

The state’s Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Akure, said the victims would be reunited with their family members later.

He said: “I can confirm to you that we have rescued the three remaining victims and they will be reunited with their families later.”

