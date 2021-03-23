Amotekun seizes 100 cows for grazing on highway in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

The South-West Security Network, Amotekun, has seized over 100 cows along the Akure-Ilesa Expressway after their owners allegedly violated the Ondo State government’s directive on highway grazing.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the cows were intercepted at the boundary of Osun and Ondo States on Saturday.

According to him, the cows blocked the major road leading to the state capital and caused an accident.

Adeleye said: “We arrived at the scene promptly. The culprits sighted our men and ran away as they controlled the cows to follow them; but we were also able to control the cows.

“The owners of the cows have come and I have directed them to meet the owner of a farm that claimed the cows destroyed his garri factory, solar light, and about 50 hectares of land. After they destroyed the farm, they went to the road to cause the accident.

“I have asked both parties to talk and bring a letter of their settlement or we go to court tomorrow (Tuesday). The choice we have is to settle or auction the cows.”

