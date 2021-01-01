Amotekun takes off in Ogun January as residents to get identification cards

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced that the Southwest Security Network, popularly called Amotekun would begin operations in the state later in January.

Abiodun who disclosed this in his new year broadcast on Friday, said the security outfit would complement the effort of existing security agencies in the state, adding that the outfit would be headed by a retired commissioner of police as its commandant.

He said: “Our Amotekun Security Network will also take off this month to complement the efforts of other security agencies including the community policing of the Nigeria Police. An experienced and reputable retired Commissioner of Police has been appointed as the Commandant, and the recruitment of personnel is ongoing.”

Read also: Amotekun rescues Ekiti businessman kidnapped on Christmas day

The governor also announced the commencement of the implementation of Resident Identification Card, stating that it would provide a reliable database of people living in the state.

While addressing other issues concerning the state in his new year broadcast, he reassured the people of Ogun State, his government remains committed to good governance and productive investments in the critical sector and wished everyone a happy new year.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions