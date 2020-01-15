AMOTEKUN: Whether FG likes it or not we shall defend Yorubaland, Fani-Kayode vows

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised posers for the Federal Government over its insistence that Amotekun is illegal.

According to him, it is important that the governors of the south west region protect the people and their lands, irrespective of what the federal government feels.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had on Tuesday announced that Amotekun was illegal.

Amotekun is a local security outfit which South-West governors recently inaugurated to protect the region from attacks and killings by suspected criminal herdsmen, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Following the Federal Government announcement declaring Amotekun illegal, Fani-Kayode demanded answers from the AGF and the Federal Government on these questions:

“What makes Amotekun illegal & Hisbah legal? What makes civilian JTF legal in north east? What makes civilian JTF legal in Zamfara, Katsina & Kano?”

He stated this in a post on his official Twitter handle- @realFFK.

The post further read, “Enough of these foolishness.

“Not surprised that AG said Operation Amotekun is illegal.Anybody that believes that a Govt. whose primary interest is to protect the interest & further the fortunes of the Fulani &their herdsmen would want the sons of Oduduwa to defend themselves against mass murder is naive.

“Whether the FG likes it or not we shall defend ourselves against the barbarity of the Fulani herdsmen & any other terrorist org.. I urge the Governors of the SW to stand firm in their resolve to defend and protect our people. We can no longer allow our people to be butchered.”

