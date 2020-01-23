Amotekun will complement conventional police – S’West Speakers

Speakers of the Houses of Assembly in the six southwest states on Thursday endorsed the recently launched regional security network, Operation Amotekun.

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, who spoke at a meeting of the Conference of Speakers of South West State Legislatures held in Ibadan, Oyo State, declared that the speakers are in full support of the Amotekun.

Ogundoyin decried comments credited to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the Amotekun is illegal, said the security outfit was launched to complement the efforts of the police and other security agencies.

He said: “I am delighted and pleased to offer a convivial welcome to Speakers of States Assembly in southwest Nigeria. It is gratifying to look around and see many familiar faces in our quest to work in synergy as well as lend our voices to issues relating to and affecting our states and the region as a whole.

“The theme of the conference: ‘The imperative of Western Nigerian Security Network (Operation Amotekun): Legislative support for the initiative” could not have come at a more auspicious time than now.

“It is equally appropriate at this juncture to commend the DAWN Commission for its efforts in coming up with the security initiative. Since the launch of Operation Amotekun on January 9, 2020 in Ibadan by the South West Governors, several reactions have continued to trail the initiative.

“To me, the legality or illegality of the launch is the most widely discussed issue in the media and indeed Nigeria today hence our coming together under the auspices of the Southwest Speakers Conference to deliberate on the issue and pledge our unwavering support to the operation is not only timely but also appropriate and commendable.

“The reactions and controversies generated by the launch especially the statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami were surprising.

“Suffice to say again that ‘Operation Amotekun’ (which will consist mainly of locals in each community) is meant to complement the activities of other security agencies in curbing the rising and disturbing spate of kidnapping, assault, ritual killing, armed robbery and other criminal acts in the South West.

“I am happy this conference is providing further opportunity for us as number three citizens of our various states in the Southwest to give necessary legislative backing to our Governors so as to strengthen the efforts of the executive in putting adequate security measures in place in our zone. Another issue before us as Houses of Assembly is our quest to have financial autonomy as already enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.”

