Amuneke considering whether or not to accept new El-Makassa assignment

Former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke has cleared the air about his situation at Egyptian club, El-Makassa following reports that he was sacked.

The former Tanzania national team coach, who took over the managerial position of Makassa 29 days ago, was handed a new assignment by the club having led the team in three outings without a win.

Makassa are currently 16th in Egypt’s topflight, with 14 points from 17 outings, and will now be managed by Ehab Galal.

“Amuneke will be the director of the club’s academies that we are planning to launch across Africa,” the club said in a statement.

Speaking after reports of sack on Sunday, Amuneke said he was not sacked, but was only offered a new role by the company, which he is yet to fully consider.

Read Also: I attribute almost half my success to coach Amuneke — Osimhen

“This Makkasa club is a big outfit with a big company and they have their project through their government here, and the government is encouraging them to invest in other African countries, and Nigeria is in their plan,” Amuneke said.

“They are starting in Tanzania and later, they will go to Mali. Nigeria is part of their plan and I hope when the time comes, we would be here.

“They want me to help through the government. My name and Abedi Pele’s name came up. Probably because I played here, their ministry decided that their company should use me as their image.

“And since I’m in the company, they want me to head anything that is connected to this project and the Makkasa team.

“Of course, it is a little bit of surprise for me. I have to think about it if it is beneficial to me economically and from the sporting perspective too.

“If it is something that will give me bigger room, in case bigger opportunity comes tomorrow, I can leave. We‘re all learning. I am still with the club, the team and the company. This is the situation,” he added.

Amuneke drew two games and lost one in his three matches in charge of the team.

Join the conversation

Opinions