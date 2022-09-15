Amuneke gets new managerial appointment in Zambia

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has been appointed manager of a Zambian club, Zanaco FC.

The club appointed the former Nigeria international as their new head coach, according to Zambian media outfit Lusaka Times.

It was reported that Amuneke would travel to Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, in the next few days to resume his new role.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the ex-Super Eagles assistant coach helped Tanzania qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) – there first appearance since the 1980 edition.

Amuneke also led the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria to the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup title in Chile.

Amuneke’s major assignment could be to help Zanaco return to the zenith of the MTN/FAZ Super League Division, which they last won in 2016 and came second in 2021.

Zanaco’s last league game saw them lose 1-0 at home on Sunday against Forest Rangers.

