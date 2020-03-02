Amuneke sacked by El-Makassa after 3 games, offered new role at club

Former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke has been sacked as coach of Egyptian club El-Makassa after failing to win any of his three games in charge.

The club made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

The former einger has been replaced replaced by Ehab Galal, and will now take up a new role at the club.

Read Also: I attribute almost half my success to coach Amuneke — Osimhen

“We reached an agreement with Ehab Galal to lead the team and he will start on Monday as the team prepares to play against Aswan in the Egyptian League,” the statement read.

“Amuneke will be the director of the club’s academies that we are planning to launch across Africa – the first of which was recently opened in Tanzania”, El-Makkasa added.

Amuneke, who was appointed manager of the club last month after Hammed Mido was sacked, handled three matches, winning none, and picking two draws and one defeat.

El Makkasa are are 16th in the league table, with 14 points from 17 outings.

Join the conversation

Opinions