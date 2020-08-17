Amuneke says Barca players ‘old’, team needs ‘reinforcement’

Following their exit from the Champions League, Barcelona have been criticized by a former player, Emmanuel Amuneke, of having mostly old players in the team.

The Spanish giants were humiliated 8-2 by their Bundesliga counterparts in a one-sided quarterfinal clash in Lisbon last Friday.

With Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, who are all over 30years of age, making the lineup for the game.

Barca were knocked out of the competition, having also lost the La Liga yitle race to rivals Real Madrid, leaving them trophy-less this season.

Amuneke, who featured for Barca from 1996 to 2000, said the club must bring in young players if they hope to return to the summit of world football.

“I really don’t understand the team (Barcelona), but that’s football,” said Amuneke.

“I think Barcelona need reinforcement.

“The Bayern team were well organised, they had a clear idea of what they set out to achieve.

“You could see that Barcelona were not comfortable each time they (Bayern) had possession.

“It’s an end of an era for Barca. They must see how they can bring in new players into the squad.

“If you look at the age of the team (Barcelona), from the defence to the attack, they are all old but I must admit, Bayern are playing well at the moment and they deserve their victory.”

The 8-2 defeat to Bayern was Barca’s heaviest defeat in the Champions League.

Reports have it that manager Quiqui Setien would be relieved of his job in coming days, while some players are also se to leave the club.

