Amusan, Aruna, six other Nigerian athletes benefit from 2024 Olympic scholarship scheme

No fewer than eight Nigerian athletes have been captured in the latest International Olympic Committee (IOC) scholarship scheme ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The list is headlined by 100 metres hurdler and reigning Commonwealth gold medallist, Oluwatobiloba Amusan who also won the 100m Hurdles title at the Diamond League and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Ese Brume.

Other star athletes on the IOC Paris 2024 Olympics Scholarship list include Aruna Quadri who has shot himself into reckoning as the first African Table Tennis player to play in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and recently became the first African player to reach the semi-final of the World Table Tennis star contender championship in Qatar.

The list also has Imaobong Uko(Athletics) and Offiong Edem (Table Tennis).

Under the scholarship scheme, athletes will receive monthly payment until the Paris 2024 Olympics, due to open on Friday, July 26 2024, and ends on Sunday, 11 August.

Also on the list are two of Nigeria’s best female Wrestlers; Olympic Silver medallist Blessing Oborodudu and Freestyle sensation, Adekuruoye Odunayo, as well as Taekwondo star, Elizabeth Anyanacho.

An overjoyed Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Banji Oladapo, said that the scholarship was an indication that Team Nigeria’s light at Paris Olympics could glow brighter than expected.

Oladapo noted that the scholarship included access to appropriate training facilities with coaches who specialise in their respective disciplines, regular medical and scientific assistance, accident and illness insurance, pocket money, and travel costs for the athletes’ participation in relevant competitions and qualification events.

”We congratulate these eight athletes for earning scholarships as they focus on their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. All these athletes need to do is to focus on their training and set their goal towards the Paris Olympics.

“The NOC is always ready to ensure that Nigerian athletes benefit from the IOC as ”their welfare remains our highest priority”, Oladapo emphasised.

