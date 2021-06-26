ANAMBRA: 11 APC guber aspirants call for cancellation of party primary

Eleven Anambra State governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the party’s National Working Commitee to cancel the primary election that took place in the State on Saturday.

George Moghalu, speaking to journalists on behalf of the aggrieved aspirants, said the process was hijacked by some enemies of the APC in the country. He called on the committee to terminate the Electoral Panel headed by the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

He said: “I thank God, you journalists were in my hometown where you saw things for yourself. I have been there in Uruagu Ward 1 for the past two hours waiting to cast my vote, but I could not find any voting materials here and other wards across Nnewi North/South Council Areas. I am not happy with the situation.

“I learnt that some people are writing the result somewhere, which did not conform with the free, fair and transparency, the panel promised.

“The voting materials that suppose to have been distributed to all the 326 wards in the state as early as 8 am according to the election Committee guidelines, arrives at about 6:45 pm this evening. So, how do you expect us to cast our votes?

“Let me say authoritatively that no APC primary election took place anywhere in Anambra State. On the final note, we call for the cancellation of the election.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the other aspirants that kicked against the election include: Chief Maxwell Okoye, Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, Benson Etiaba, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr Igwebuike, Mr Azuka Okwuosa and others.

