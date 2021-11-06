ANAMBRA 2021: Soludo laments malfunction of BVAS device, low security

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the ongoing Anambra election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is yet to be accredited in the ongoing Anambra Governorship elections.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this was due to the faulty Bimodal Voters Accreditation System deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

READ ALSO: Soludo’s rival, Umeoji joins APC ahead of Anambra election

He also raised concerns over the little or no presence of security agents, and not enough INEC officials to man some voting points.

Soludo was part of voters that were yet to vote at the Isuofia Ward 13, polling unit 002, Ofiyi Square, Umueze Village Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area due to this situation.

However, Soludo appealed for calm and understanding among supporters while waiting for the INEC equipment to start working.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now