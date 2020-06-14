ANAMBRA: 4 feared killed, 6 injured as truck rams into bus conveying burial attendees

Tragedy struck along Ogidi-Abatete road in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, when a Mecedez tipper truck loaded with sand rammed into a bus with 19 persons on board.

The incident which occurred on Friday was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps which said that four people were feared killed and six others were injured when the truck collided with the bus conveying passengers attending a relative’s funeral.

Pascal Anigbo, the Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, said that the corpses had been deposited at the hospital morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment.

He said, “At about 5.20pm on Friday 12 June, 2020 we received a distress call on a fatal Road Traffic Crash (RTC) which occurred at about 5.15pm near Buckie Polytechnic, along Ogidi-Abatete road. The FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command was immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Ezeugwu Christopher and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with enlistment number XD651GDD, drivers name given as FC Ugwumba.

“Casualties involved included seventeen (17) adult males, One (1) female adult and One (1) female child. Totalling Nineteen (19).They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.

“Six (6) male adult victims in critical condition were referred to Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Ogidi. Information reaching us after a Hospital Follow-Up today Saturday 13 June, 2020 states that Four (4) have been confirmed dead by doctors at Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi, condoles with the family of the deceased and wishes the injured victims quick recovery, warning vehicle owners and drivers against the use of expired or worn-out tyres, particularly during rainy season,” he concluded.

