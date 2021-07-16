Anambra APC slams Obiano for sacking aides over alleged support for Soludo

The upcoming governorship elections in Anambra is shaping up to be a fascinating spectacle with the sacking of some aides by Governor Willie Obiano.

This decision triggered a scathing critique from the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which described the governor’s action as “despotic.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Obiano on Thursday, sacked over 20 of his aides over their alleged support for the emergence of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November election.

This was contained in a letter dated July 6, 2021, which was signed by the Chief of Staff to the Anambra State Government, Primus Odili, which indicated that 20 aides had already received letters terminating their appointments.

The letter reads, “I write to communicate the approval of His Excellency, Chief Dr. Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, of the termination of appointments of the underlisted appointees with immediate effect.

“All salaries, incentives and benefits of those affected by the dismissal should be terminated forthwith.”

Some of the affected appointees include Azubuike Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Mobilisations; Prince Onyechi Okafor, Senior Special Assistant on Lands; as well as John Onyeakpa.

Others are Chika Ibeneme, Senior Special Assistant on Media; Joseph Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant on Project Management (FADAMA); Esedo Uzochukwu, Special Assistant on Environment; Chidi Ekwenugo, Senior Special Assistant ANSSIPA; Ezekwelu Kingsley, Senior Special Assistant on Media.

However, in its statement, the APC via its Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, slammed the governor for the decision.

The APC said, “The sacking of political appointees by Governor Willie Obiano, for supporting aspirants of their choice within the All Progressives Grand Alliance, vindicates us that the state government is wasteful and despotic.

“This is more so when in a fruitless bid to cover up the advanced dictatorship, the government claimed ‘their appointment was terminated for redundancy.”

