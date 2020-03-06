ANAMBRA: APGA’s decision to shift power to southern zone receives backing

The decision of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to shift power to the southern zone of Anambra State has received support from elders of the state under the aegis of Anambra State Elders Council.

This was revealed by the party on Thursday in a communiqué jointly signed by former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Professor Solo Chukwudebelu after the group’s first meeting of the year.

Secretary to the State Government stated that the council which consists of eminent citizens of the state also reviewed other happenings in the State, before agreeing to shift power to southern zone.

The communiqué by APGA read thus in part, “The Council reiterated its position on the rotation of the office of the Governor among the three senatorial zones in the state, and hence its expectation that the next Governor of the state will come from the Anambra South senatorial zone.

“The Council received the briefing from Governor Obiano through a documentary on the key achievements of his administration since March 2014. The council commended the administration’s scorecard.

“The Council was comprehensively briefed on the building of Anambra International Cargo/Passenger Airport at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area. Members were satisfied with the pace of work, the choice of internationally reputable contractors in the construction and the 15-month deadline to deliver the airport and the business prospects of the airport. Members also expressed delight that the airport will be completed without a loan.”

The move comes days after the organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia state, Uche Nwosu, announced his resignation, but not without denouncing the leadership of the party.

Nwosu whose resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the State chairman of APGA, Reverend Augustine Ehiemere, said that APGA under the leadership of Reverend Augustine Ehiemere in Abia, had negated the original ideology which gave birth to the party.

He also noted in the letter that Ehimare also offended the laws that regulates the activities and administrative functions of APGA.

