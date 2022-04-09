Anambra Archbishop predicts Kanu’s release by May

The Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Most Revd. Alexander Ibezim, on Saturday predicted the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by next month.

Kanu is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, the court struck out eight of the 15 terrorism charges against the activist on Friday.

Ibezim, who is also the Bishop of Diocese of Awka, Anambra State, disclosed this in his address at the 2022 Awka Diocesan annual prayer convention held at Paul University in the state capital.

The cleric said God would touch the heart of the country’s leaders to release the IPOB leader.

He stressed that Kanu’s release from detention would end the insecurity in the South-East.

Ibezim said: “God has already given us a breakthrough. We are going to celebrate a breakthrough. We shall witness fantastic testimony and we are making a declaration that wherever Nnamdi Kanu is, he will be released by this time next month.

“God will touch the leadership of Nigeria so that this calamity that is taking place in the east will end. By this time next month or anytime in the month of May, he will be released and there will be peace in eastern Nigeria and Anambra State.

“I’m not a politician but a prophet and when a prophet speaks, things happen. It is time that injustice ceases to exist in Nigeria. Injustice, killings, and calamities will cease in South-East and Nigeria.”

