Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner nominees

The Anambra State House of Assembly has confirmed the 20 commissioner nominees presented by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The governor forwarded the list of the nominees to the parliament for screening and confirmation on March 29.

This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Screening and Election Matters presented by its chairman, Pascal Agbodike, at Thursday’s plenary.

Agbodike, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House, said the nominees met the requirements for appointment of individuals into the state executive council.

The nominees were later confirmed by the lawmakers through a voice vote.

READ ALSO: Police arrests four more suspects in connection with Soludo’s attack

In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Uchenna Okafor, urged the nominees to work for the development of the state.

The new commissioners are – Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr. Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Chikodi Anara (Home Land Affairs), Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government Affairs), Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment), Anthony Ifeanyi (Petroleum), and Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing).

The rest are – Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands), Ifeanyi Okoma (Works), Chiamaka Nnake (Budget), Dr. Afam Obidike (Health), Patrick Agha-Mba (Youth Development), Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Affairs), Dr. Obinna Ugonnadi, Julius Chukwuemeka (Power/Water Resources), and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now