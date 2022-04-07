Politics
Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s commissioner nominees
The Anambra State House of Assembly has confirmed the 20 commissioner nominees presented by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.
The governor forwarded the list of the nominees to the parliament for screening and confirmation on March 29.
This followed the adoption of the House Committee on Screening and Election Matters presented by its chairman, Pascal Agbodike, at Thursday’s plenary.
Agbodike, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House, said the nominees met the requirements for appointment of individuals into the state executive council.
The nominees were later confirmed by the lawmakers through a voice vote.
In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Uchenna Okafor, urged the nominees to work for the development of the state.
The new commissioners are – Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr. Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Chikodi Anara (Home Land Affairs), Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government Affairs), Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment), Anthony Ifeanyi (Petroleum), and Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing).
The rest are – Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands), Ifeanyi Okoma (Works), Chiamaka Nnake (Budget), Dr. Afam Obidike (Health), Patrick Agha-Mba (Youth Development), Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Affairs), Dr. Obinna Ugonnadi, Julius Chukwuemeka (Power/Water Resources), and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).
