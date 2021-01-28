Anambra Assembly orders closure of complex over COVID-19

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday ordered the closure of the complex and stopped workers and visitors from entering the premises over COVID-19.

The House leadership took the decision after some staff and lawmakers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the Chairman of House Committee on Information, Okechukwu Okoye, in a statement dismissed the claims of COVID-19 pandemic in the Assembly as a dangerous rumour.

He said the Assembly complex was shut down because of the government’s decision to fumigate some public buildings in the state in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19.

Okoye said: “There is no iota of truth in the story. This is a dangerous rumour. The truth is Governor Willie Obiano is fumigating public institutions in the state as a preventative measure against diseases, especially COVID-19.

“The governor started the exercise at the Secretariat. Now it’s the Assembly complex.

READ ALSO: Anambra govt decries flouting of COVID-19 protocols as virus cases mount

“That’s why we vacated the place and asked workers to also vacate for two weeks because of the toxicity of the fumigation.

“Nobody has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Assembly to the best of my knowledge.”

However, the Speaker of Assembly, Uche Okafor, in a chat with journalists said the complex was shut down following a medical report from the state’s Ministry of Health.

He said the COVID-19 team from the ministry tested some lawmakers and staff members for the disease last Thursday.

Okafor said: “As an institution, we need to lead by example, hence we have decided that the Assembly complex be shut for three weeks.

“There will be no plenary or committee work and we appeal that those who need to go on isolation to please do so.”

Join the conversation

Opinions