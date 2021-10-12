Politics
Anambra Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill
The Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s anti-open grazing bill.
The Bill titled: “Anambra State Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2021,” was passed after third reading at the plenary in Awka.
The lawmakers at the Committee of the Whole House took turns to scrutinise the 39-Clause Executive Bill before its passage.
The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the clauses of the bill before its passage by the Assembly.
Okafor said the passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the public hearing presented by the chairman of House Committee on Agriculture, John Nwokoye.
He later directed the Clerk of the House, Pius Udo, to send a clean copy of the bill to Governor Willie Obiano for assent.
The bill when eventually signed into law will prevent the destruction of farms, community ponds, settlements, and properties as well as optimise the use of land resources in the face of overstretched land and increasing population.
The Assembly also approved the report on the 2022 -2024 multi-year budget framework presented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Obinna Emeneka.
