Metro
Anambra bans use of miniskirts in schools
The Anambra State government has banned the use of miniskirts in schools across the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, gave the directive in a statement on Sunday in Awka.
Chuma-Udeh noted that the ban became necessary ahead of the resumption of schools on Monday.
She said the directive had been communicated to education secretaries in schools, adding that wearing miniskirts was morally wrong and unacceptable in children of school age.
READ ALSO: Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra
The commissioner said: “A student should look smart, well-groomed, project positive vibes, and not be indecently dressed for school.
“The acceptable length for uniforms in the state remains knee length and not above the knee, which is fast becoming the fashion trend in schools.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...