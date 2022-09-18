Anambra bans use of miniskirts in schools

The Anambra State government has banned the use of miniskirts in schools across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, gave the directive in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

Chuma-Udeh noted that the ban became necessary ahead of the resumption of schools on Monday.

She said the directive had been communicated to education secretaries in schools, adding that wearing miniskirts was morally wrong and unacceptable in children of school age.

The commissioner said: “A student should look smart, well-groomed, project positive vibes, and not be indecently dressed for school.

“The acceptable length for uniforms in the state remains knee length and not above the knee, which is fast becoming the fashion trend in schools.”

