Anambra claims it has identified 6 herbal products for management of covid-19

The Anambra State government claimed it had identified six herbal products for the management of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice.

Ibezim who gave the information during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said that the agency had forwarded the products to the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to him, the process of producing the six herbal products which are in capsule, powder and liquid forms were reviewed by a team of medical experts before they decided to take the products to NAFDAC for its final confirmation and approval for public consumption.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Anambra adjourns plenary for three weeks

He said; “We have a team of medical experts in all areas of medicines who are saddled with the responsibility of reviewing herbal products in the state before they would be made public for use.

“We will give approval if the products fit our standard. We do not discriminate, the government has provided a friendly environment for business to thrive for all genuine herbal practitioners despite their states of origin.

“Anambra Traditional Medicine Board has been assigned the responsibility of properly analysing herbal products in the state and declare them fit for use by the public or otherwise before they are pushed out; all practitioners are advised to comply,” Ibezim concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions