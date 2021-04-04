Anambra commissioner kidnapped during attack on Soludo released | Ripples Nigeria

The Anambra Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr Emeka Ezenwanne, who was abducted on March 31, has been released, the state Police command has confirmed.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ezenwanne was kidnapped by some gunmen, after a gun battle that led to the death of three police personnel.

The kidnappers had invaded the venue of an interactive session between an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and youths at Isuofia civic centre.

Confirming his release in a statement, on Sunday, April 4, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command’s spokesman, said Ezenwanne was released in safe condition in the early hours of Sunday.

“The police, military and other security agencies had mounted an intense search and rescue effort, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release.

“The Honourable commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021,” Ikenga said.

The police spokesman expressed the commitment of the command to apprehend the remaining gang members, after arresting five suspects earlier, as well as ensuring the safety of all residents of the state.

