ANAMBRA: Confusion as officers on election duties disagree on Orumba LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation officer for Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Michael Otu, said on Sunday voting did not place in the area during the state governorship election held on Saturday.

Otu, who disclosed this when he addressed the Returning Officer, Prof. Florence Obi, at the INEC Collation Centre in Akwa, said his experience during the exercise was very pathetic, and was lucky to be alive.

He alleged that an Electoral Officer in the area, Comfort Omoregie, manipulated the process.

The collation officer said: “My experience, I must say, was very pathetic. Well, I thank God that I am alive.

“To be very frank to you, I want to categorically and unequivocally tell you that there was no election in the best of my knowledge and with the evidence I am going to buttress herein.”

“The total acclaimed voters are 93,608 with 18 polling units. I signed this document under duress. I don’t believe in it; it is not my will. There was no meeting of the mind within myself, the electoral officer sitting here and the assistant collation officer who I thought was to work with me. I saw that I was surrounded by enemies who brought thugs to kill me.

“I signed the result under duress, threat and coercion. I was so traumatised. I have evidence. Even the police who came with her saw that I was under duress. They surrounded me the whole night after I was tear-gassed. I almost collapsed and as a BP patient, since 1 o’clock till now, I have not eaten, I have not taken water.”

But the electoral officer denied the allegations.

She said Otu was inexperienced.

Omoregie said: “If you observe this man for 30 minutes, you will know that he is not composed. He has never had an experience on how to collate results.”

