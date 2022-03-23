ANAMBRA DEBT PROFILE: Peter Obi uses Soludo’s claim on Obiano as subtle campaign for national position

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi has come against critics who disapproved of the reason behind his savings culture during his tenure as the Governor of Anambra State.

Obi made his stance known on Wednesday through a press release by his media aide, Mr Valentine Obienyem.

He also compared what he saved during his tenure as Anambra governor, and what governor Willie Obiano was said to have left behind on his exist, using the issue to justify why he is fit for higher responsibility at any level.

Obienyem said if the situation; “These are the reasons he (Obi) is qualified for leadership at any level. In fact, we need such a man for Nigeria to re-discover herself.”

During a widely-publicised feud with a former Anambra Governor, Wille Obiano in 2017, Obi via his media aide said, ”To refresh our minds, Obi left N2,139,951,400 billion in First Bank (Acc no. 2018779464) for Oko erosion; N4,909,576,925.98 billion in Sure-P Diamond account (0026290200); 1,782,568,032 billion in UBEC 1 Diamond account(0023484282); N2,101,864,766 billion UBEC 2 Diamond Account (0031151473); over N4 billion in many MDG accounts one of which was the N3,048,355,196 billion in Fidelity Bank (5030047097); over 35 billion Naira cash (set aside funds added) in all the banks.”

On Tuesday, Soludo, the recently sworn-in Governor of Anambra State revealed that Obiano left about N300 million in cash, and a debt profile in hundreds of billions of naira as of December 2021.

“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny,” Soludo said.

In his statement, Peter Obi, in a press release by his media aide, Mr Valentine Obienyem said, “Often some people who are not experts in finance and statecraft question the rationale behind savings which Obi embarked on out of mischief, display of continued opposition, hatred or pure ignorance.

“I often express surprise at their viewpoints, because even among animals, we see the practice of saving for tomorrow out of today’s surplus. However, among the human family, we need not save only when there is surplus.

“If, for example, one plans to buy a car next year, would one not start saving money for that? Savings is about planning and, as Obi always said, “If you do not plan, you have planned to fail.”

“As for those in the habit of arguing against what they do not understand, I hope you will commend the debt burden that will weigh Anambra down as revealed by Prof. Charles Soludo. May I present to you the rationale behind Obi’s savings in the State as he himself explained.

“Unfortunately, we live in a system where people do not think about tomorrow and do not plan for future generations but would prefer to obliterate accumulated income and put the state in debt before exiting the office.

“These are the reasons he is qualified for leadership at any level. In fact, we need such a man for Nigeria to re-discover herself.”

