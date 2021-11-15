Anambra declares Tuesday as public holiday for Zik

Anambra State government has declared Tuesday as public holiday in honour of Nigeria’s first President, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said Governor Willie Obiano declared Tuesday as a work- free day in the state in honour of Azikiwe who was born on November 16, 1904.

Obiano had in previous years asked the Federal Government to recognize the date in honour of the late nationalist.

The statement read: “It was the Great Zik of Africa who inspired such outstanding Pan-African leaders as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana who led his country to freedom from colonial rule on March 6, 1957

“This is the third consecutive year Anambra State is observing the birthday anniversary of the man who led Nigeria to independence on October 1, 1960, and is popularly known as The Great Zik of Africa because of his extraordinary Pan-African vision and commitment.

Read also: Anambra APC disowns suspended Publicity Secretary who congratulated Soludo

“Governor Obiano reiterated his call for the federal government to declare November 16 a national holiday in memory of the Great Zik of Africa.

“After all, Ghanaians celebrate Dr. Nkrumah’s birthday as a national holiday, just as Tanzanians celebrate President Julius Nyerere’s birthday as a national holiday.

“It is a great national shame that Nigeria has not yet declared a national holiday on November 16.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now