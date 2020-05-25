Anambra denies blocking Niger Bridge entrance

The Anambra State Government on Sunday said the report that it blocked the entrance of the Niger Bridge was false and mischievous.

Benedict Okoro, the Personal Assistant to the state Commissioner of Transport, claimed that a viral video purporting that was concocted.

He also described social media reports on the development as misleading and mischievous.

He said: “The information contained in the picture, currently trending on the social media and other online platforms are misleading, concocted and mischievous.

“The purveyors of the falsehood, in their haste to misinform the public, and discredit the administration of Governor Willie Obiano, claim that the Anambra State Government had used concrete slabs as setbacks to prevent movement to and from the state.

Read also: Anambra, Imo, Enugu top list of states with examination malpractices during 2020 UTME

“This false information, led the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christain Madubuko and his team to visit Onitsha Bridgehead.

“It was discovered that the viral picture was not only the figment of the corrupt imagination of the creators, but also that vehicles bearing essential commodities as well as persons on special assignments are enjoying unfettered access.

“It is pertinent however to note that the two pedestrian walkways at the bridgehead had to be barricaded to ensure proper identification by the security personnel.

“The Ministry of Transport therefore enjoins the general public to discountenance the pernicious falsehood and continue to observe necessary protocols aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Fifth columnists should not be allowed to distract the state and federal governments as they work with experts to protect the lives of Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions