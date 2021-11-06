Anambra Dep Gov, Okeke casts vote, slams rumoured return to APGA

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke, has voted at his polling unit, Umueze Awozu, Enugwu-Ukwu Ward 3, polling unit 005.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Okeke exercised his franchise at exactly 10:04 am on Saturday.

However, the Deputy Governor had to be patient due to the high turnout of voters but he was later captured before he proceeded with the exercise.

After voting, he displayed his ballot paper to reveal that he voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his statement thereafter, he dispelled reports of a defection back to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) while noting that he voted for his party, the (APC).

“I had to reveal my ballot paper because there have been rumours that I had defected back to APGA, but that is not true. You just saw that I voted for my party, APC,” he stated.

He also hailed the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), saying the system presents a seamless voting process.

“This is the easiest that I have had in voting ever. The process is very seamless and as you can see, I have just voted. In other elections, I have always had the problem of fingerprint, but this is different and seamless.”

