Anambra doctors embark on strike, allege looting of COVID-19 funds

June 18, 2020
Enugu State in face off with doctors amid fight against COVID-19
By Ripples Nigeria

Resident doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Anambra State, have embarked on an indefinite strike.

The doctors, who said their action was in line with the directives from the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), also accused politicians in the state of looting funds meant for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement signed by the President and Secretary of COOUTH chapter of NARD, Obinna Aniagboso, and Chidiebele Egolum, respectively.

“We strongly appeal to the Anambra State governor to give our demands the urgent attention they deserve so that we can return to our duty posts soonest to continue providing essential care during this pandemic period.

“We reiterate that payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance is sancrosanct and non-negotiable.

“It is unconscionable for politicians to fritter away the COVID-19 fund donated by philanthropists while COOUTH doctors who have been on the frontlines exposing themselves to increasing risk with inadequate PPEs continue to earn an insulting hazard allowance of N3,500″, the doctors said.

