Anambra election outcome reflects people’s will – US

The United States government on Wednesday expressed happiness at the peaceful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Wednesday declared All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), candidate, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the election held last Saturday.

Soludo, who scored 112,229 votes, brushed aside the competition from 17 candidates including Vincent Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Andy Uba.

He won 19 out of the 21 local government areas in the state.

In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, Washington said the outcome of the election reflected the will of the people of Anambra.

The US, however, said it hopes to see more improvements in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The statement read: “The United States government congratulates the citizens of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6, the outcome of which reflects the will of the people.

“We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome.

“We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency.

“We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023.”

