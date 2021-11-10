Politics
Anambra election outcome reflects people’s will – US
The United States government on Wednesday expressed happiness at the peaceful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Wednesday declared All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), candidate, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the election held last Saturday.
Soludo, who scored 112,229 votes, brushed aside the competition from 17 candidates including Vincent Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Andy Uba.
He won 19 out of the 21 local government areas in the state.
In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, Washington said the outcome of the election reflected the will of the people of Anambra.
The US, however, said it hopes to see more improvements in Nigeria’s electoral process.
READ ALSO: US warns against violence in Anambra election, threatens sanctions
The statement read: “The United States government congratulates the citizens of Anambra State for the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on November 6, the outcome of which reflects the will of the people.
“We note the tremendous challenges faced by INEC and security force personnel on the ground and commend the efforts that led to a secure election with a credible outcome.
“We also applaud the engagement from our civil society partners for their tireless advocacy on behalf of voters and electoral transparency.
“We look forward to continued improvements in the electoral process as the country heads into gubernatorial elections in Osun and Ekiti in 2022 and national elections in 2023.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...