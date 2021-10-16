Anambra election will be ‘embarrassingly’ transparent – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday assured Nigerians that the November 6 governorship election in Anambra would be “embarrassingly transparent.”

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Nwachukwu Orji, stated this during a voter education and sensitisation programme for Persons With Disabilities and women groups in the state.

Orji, who was represented at the forum by INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Samuel Nimen, said all facilities had been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

He said: “The electoral materials that got burnt recently in an attack have been replaced. Non-sensitive materials have been distributed to all Local Government Areas and training of officials and ad-hoc staff is ongoing as I speak to you.

“We have pasted and presented voters’ register to the political parties fielding candidates. We have published the final list of candidates and we have been engaging stakeholders to ensure security at polling units.

“We have increased polling units to 5,720 to increase access to all voters and we are carrying out aggressive voter education and sensitisation, appealing to residents to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“With all facilities in place and with the electronic transmission of results, I tell you that Anambra election will be embarrassingly transparent. This will build confidence in our electoral system.

“PWDs are very important citizens, so we give them special attention by creating an inclusive environment.

“You need to participate fully in the electoral process because you are all citizens of Nigeria and have the right to vote and be voted for. I assure you that we are doing all we can to ensure your safety.”

