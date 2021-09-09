ANAMBRA ELECTION: YPP rejects INEC’s plan to keep election materials in Imo

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has rejected purported plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store in Imo State, election materials for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

The YPP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Egbeola Martins, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

INEC had on Wednesday announced plans to use the commission’s zonal headquarters in Owerri, Imo State, to distribute non-sensitive materials for the election.

READ ALSO: PDP hails Appeal Court for confirming Ozigbo as Anambra guber candidate

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during the commission’s quarterly meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Yakubu said the decision was due to the recent vandalization and attacks on the commission’s facilities in Anambra.

However, the YPP spokesman described the commission’s planned storage of materials in Imo State as ill-conceived and illogical proposition capable of overheating the polity because of the mutual suspicion already existing among the political parties.

He said: “Our inability to have risen above petty considerations as a nation has made perception to be everything in this part of the world.

“It will be foolhardy for anyone including INEC, to think that keeping electoral materials whether sensitive or non-sensitive in an APC-controlled state of Imo is right.

“We call upon INEC to rescind every plan to store election materials in Imo as events have shown that it is not any better than Anambra or any other state within the region.”

He said that if proximity was one of the considerations for the storage of the election materials in Imo, Delta, and Enugu State are better alternatives for such arrangement.

Martins added: “Any attempt to go on with this plan against the popular demand of Nigerians, especially the good people of Anambra will be strongly resisted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions