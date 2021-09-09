Connect with us

Politics

ANAMBRA ELECTION: YPP rejects INEC’s plan to keep election materials in Imo

Published

10 seconds ago

on

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has rejected purported plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store in Imo State, election materials for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

The YPP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Egbeola Martins, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

INEC had on Wednesday announced plans to use the commission’s zonal headquarters in Owerri, Imo State, to distribute non-sensitive materials for the election.

READ ALSO: PDP hails Appeal Court for confirming Ozigbo as Anambra guber candidate

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during the commission’s quarterly meeting with media executives in Abuja.

Yakubu said the decision was due to the recent vandalization and attacks on the commission’s facilities in Anambra.

However, the YPP spokesman described the commission’s planned storage of materials in Imo State as ill-conceived and illogical proposition capable of overheating the polity because of the mutual suspicion already existing among the political parties.

He said: “Our inability to have risen above petty considerations as a nation has made perception to be everything in this part of the world.

“It will be foolhardy for anyone including INEC, to think that keeping electoral materials whether sensitive or non-sensitive in an APC-controlled state of Imo is right.

“We call upon INEC to rescind every plan to store election materials in Imo as events have shown that it is not any better than Anambra or any other state within the region.”

He said that if proximity was one of the considerations for the storage of the election materials in Imo, Delta, and Enugu State are better alternatives for such arrangement.

Martins added: “Any attempt to go on with this plan against the popular demand of Nigerians, especially the good people of Anambra will be strongly resisted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 + eleven =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...