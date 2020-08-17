Anambra fuel marketers insist on strike over N13m debt owed its member

The Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Anambra State has said that its proposed strike action over N13 million debt would be total.

The body had, on August 4 given a 21-day ultimatum to the government to pay N13.6 million debt owed one of them by the Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS) since 2017.

Speaking on the proposed plan on Sunday, the IPMAN chairman, Enugu depot, Chinedu Anayaso told newsmen that it would go ahead with the action from August 25, if the government failed to pay the debt and meet its other demands.

“The strike is in solidarity with Siluch Oil and Gas Limited, an IPMAN member, being owed N13.6 million for petroleum products it supplied to Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS) since 2017.

“Apart from the debt payment, we are against tax/levy increase as the economy did not currently support additional burden on businesses. We are counting days as we have not seen anything that shows that the state is treating our letter to it seriously.

“We expect the government to pay Siluch Oil and Gas his money, withdraw all cases against our members for refusing to pay the levies we did not agree on, and revert to the annual unified levy we agreed on. The action will be total because IPMAN, NUPENG and Petrol Tanker Drivers are together. Anyone who violates the order will N500, 000 fine,” Anayaso said.

