Anambra gov imposes curfew on two communities | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has imposed a curfew on two communities in the state following a communal clash that claimed three lives on Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that no fewer than three houses were burnt, while about nine persons, including a former Chief Judge in the state, were injured in the mayhem.

In a public service announcement on Monday, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, announced that the curfew was with immediate effect.

While stating that the curfew would run from 7 pm to 6 am until further notice, the governor warned that security personnel was on strict orders to enforce the curfew.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, while stating that normalcy had returned in the area, confirmed that three persons died in the fracas.

He said, “Normalcy has been restored in the area and our men are still on the ground to ensure the safety of life and property. So far, we have recovered three bodies that have been deposited at the morgue.”

A source had said some of the affected persons in the renewed crisis included a former Chief Judge of Anambra and a former commissioner.

In a related development, the state government on Monday lifted the curfew imposed on six other communities in the state, which are Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu, and Umunya.

