Anambra Gov, Obiano, condemns increasing attacks on police, security agencies | Ripples Nigeria

Anambra Gov, Obiano, condemns increasing attacks on police, security agencies
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has condemned attacks on police and other security agencies in the state, saying it will engender a high wave of insecurity.
Obiano made the condemnation on Sunday, April 4, in Awka in his Easter Day message to the people of the state.
The governor also condemned the attack on Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in which Mr Emeka Ezenwanne, Commissioner of Public Utilities was abducted and four policemen killed on March 31.
He announced that Ezenwanne was released on Sunday and described him as being in a stable condition.
“I have chosen this moment to address the state since the unfortunate incident at Isuofia on March 31, wherein a town hall meeting, involving Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and youths of the town, was disrupted by armed men, killing three policemen in the process.
“The gunmen also abducted the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Hon. Emeka Ezenwanne.
“I am happy to announce that the Honourable Commissioner is unhurt, very stable, and in good physical and mental condition, no ransom was demanded and none paid for his release.
“I must now condemn in its entirety the violence that is erupting in our dear state and the continued targeting and killing of members of security forces working here.
“This tendency portends grave danger for the peace and security we have worked so hard to entrench in our dear state.
“The aftermath of the EndSARS protests is still fresh in our minds with the obvious rise in the crime rate following a lull in security activities,” he said.
Obiano promised that his administration would stand by and support families of slain security personnel who died during various attacks by gunmen.
Read also: Ngige accuses Obiano of poor performance
He lauded the security agencies and all those who were useful in the effort to rescue the abducted commissioner.
Obiano urged all to eschew politics of bitterness and violence but allow peace to rule their hearts.
“Let me now use this opportunity to thank all the security agencies and other critical stakeholders who played one role or the other in our collective effort to free Hon. Ezenwanne.
“To the families of the slain police officers, my heart once again, goes out to you. I share in your grief and mourn with you, while I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased, please be assured that the state government will not abandon you.
“I hereby urge stakeholders, at all levels of the society, to call for a stoppage of all forms of aggression against the police and security agencies in Anambra State.”
