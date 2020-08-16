Anambra gov, Obiano, gets youngest appointee

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has appointed a 28-year-old Eze Chianumba Prince as an Executive Assistant.

The appointment was made known in a letter issued by Chief of Staff to Anambra State governor, Primus Odili.

The letter read, “I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State has approved your appointment as Executive Assistant, Community Liaison”.

With the new appointment, Prince, who is the son of a traditional ruler in the state, joins the list of governors’ aides who are below 30 years of age.

Others are Ossai Success, who was appointed a Personal Assistant Special Duties (Media) to the Delta State governor at 24 years old. And Louis Okon, who was appointed a Personal Assistant (Data Management) by Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State at 19 years old.

Join the conversation

Opinions