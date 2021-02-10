Anambra gov, Obiano, orders reopening of Nnewi motor spare parts market

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has ordered the reopening of the Agbaedo Nnewi new spare parts market which was earlier closed on Saturday following the non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols by traders and customers.

The order was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, who said that a lot of stakeholders, including the leadership of the market unions in the state, have approached the state government to tamper justice with mercy.

Adinuba added that the concerned stakeholders pledged to not only provide the facilities and materials needed in the market but also take the necessary disciplinary action against any person or group of persons that violates the set COVID-19 rules.

READ ALSO: Obiano can’t sit in the US and impose curfew on Anambra —Anambra APC

He said; “Since the Ministry of Trade and Commerce closed down the Agbedo Spare Parts Market, a lot of stakeholders, including the leadership of the market unions in the state, have approached the authorities to tamper justice with mercy.

“They have pledged to comply religiously with the protocols to check the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. They have pledged to not only provide the facilities and materials needed in the market but also take the necessary disciplinary action against any person or group of persons that violates the rules. They have, in addition, pledged to help the State Government bring the culprits to justice by sending them for trial at the Mobile Courts.

“Having examined the above pleas and having considered the prevailing economic climate in the country and, indeed, the whole world, Governor Willie Obiano has directed the Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce to reopen the Agbedo Spare Parts Market, Nnewi, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021,” Adinuba concluded.