Anambra gov, Obiano, orders reopening of Nnewi motor spare parts market
The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has ordered the reopening of the Agbaedo Nnewi new spare parts market which was earlier closed on Saturday following the non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols by traders and customers.
The order was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, who said that a lot of stakeholders, including the leadership of the market unions in the state, have approached the state government to tamper justice with mercy.
Adinuba added that the concerned stakeholders pledged to not only provide the facilities and materials needed in the market but also take the necessary disciplinary action against any person or group of persons that violates the set COVID-19 rules.
He said; “Since the Ministry of Trade and Commerce closed down the Agbedo Spare Parts Market, a lot of stakeholders, including the leadership of the market unions in the state, have approached the authorities to tamper justice with mercy.
“They have pledged to comply religiously with the protocols to check the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. They have pledged to not only provide the facilities and materials needed in the market but also take the necessary disciplinary action against any person or group of persons that violates the rules. They have, in addition, pledged to help the State Government bring the culprits to justice by sending them for trial at the Mobile Courts.
“Having examined the above pleas and having considered the prevailing economic climate in the country and, indeed, the whole world, Governor Willie Obiano has directed the Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce to reopen the Agbedo Spare Parts Market, Nnewi, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021,” Adinuba concluded.
Victim of torture demands apology from police
Francis Ogbaji, a victim of alleged police torture, on Friday demanded justice and an apology from the Force.
Ogbaji, who worked as a security guard at the Bayelsa State House in Abuja, told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel investigating alleged human rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that he was detained and tortured by some police operatives.
He said: “On April 11, 2020, my three colleagues and I were arrested and taken to the central police station following a report of theft of some items in the area we were asked to guard.
“We were accused of stealing a television set, banner, refrigerator, and some documents from one of the offices in the building we were guarding.
“My family members applied for my bail and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) set the bail conditions which were eventually met on April 13, 2020.
“Surprisingly, the DPO transferred the case file to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Garki, Abuja.”
The complainant said he was detained at the SARS facility for 26 days on the orders of ACP Mantu of SCID, Federal Capital Territory.
Ogbaji added: “I was detained without proper feeding and I was tortured.
“I sustained injuries as a result of the handcuffs on my wrist and was ordered to confess that I stole the items.
“They threatened to kill me if I don’t confess.
“I suffered untold hardship as a result of the detention. I lost my job.”
He urged the panel to compel the police to write an apology letter to him to prove that he was innocent.
Suspected herdsmen kill two, burn Amotekun vehicle in Ondo
Two persons have reportedly been killed while an operational vehicle and motorcycles belonging to the Ondo State Security Network Agency known as the Amotekun Corps, were set ablaze by suspected herdsmen.
The unknown persons allegedly attacked the Sanusi Village in Owo local government area of Ondo State on Thursday.
According to the state Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Adebayo Ayeni, who confirmed the incident in a statement, the herdsmen attacked the village in their numbers, leading to the death of a farmer and a member of a local vigilante group.
The attack, according to Ayeni, occurred when the Amotekun operatives and other security agents were carrying out the order of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to flush out herdsmen illegally occupying the forest reserves in the state.
“Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, have again made another major breakthrough in their strive to get rid of criminal elements in Ondo State.
“This cartel were piling up arms and ammunition to invade the entire state, while masquerading as herders and using the forests as kidnappers’ den for negotiation and ransom, illegal mining activities and cultivation of Indian hemps.
“The security outfits, in conjunction with the police, the army and other security agencies in the state, however, smoked them out of the forest, after it was discovered that the bandits had killed a farmer and a member of the vigilante group in the area.
“They also went to the Sanusi village where an Amotekun vehicle and motorcycles were parked and set it ablaze,” Ayeni said in the statement.
Suspected cultists kill two in Rivers community
Two persons were feared dead as gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded Rumuomasi community in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the slain persons were coming from the market axis of Rumuomasi when the gun welding men attacked them.
According to a witness, the victims were trailed and killed at about 10pm on Wednesday while residents scampered for safety.
“The men who shot were in a Toyota Sienna car. One of them was shot on the head. When it happened, people started running for cover,” a source said.
When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killings, even as he added that the victims’ corpses had been evacuated.
