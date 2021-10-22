Anambra gov, Obiano, signs anti-open grazing bill into law

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has joined his colleagues in the southern region of the country to sign the anti-open grazing bill into law.

He assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Awka, on Friday.

According to Obiano, the decision of the state government to ban the open grazing of cattle and other livestock in the state was to enhance peace between farmers and the herders.

READ ALSO: Delta Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The governor explained that the management of the crisis between farmers and herders in the state has been a short-term measure, noting that it had become necessary for the government to take long-term action.

He noted that the law enforcement agencies have been directed to immediately commence the implementation of the law.

It would be recalled that recently, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, had also signed the Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill 2021 into Law to regulate livestock breeding and bans open grazing in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now