Anambra govt approves gradual reopening of schools

The Anambra State government has approved the gradual reopening of schools in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education, Nwabueze Nwankwo, who announced this in a statement on Monday in Awka, said the decision was in line with the ministry’s approved timetable for the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session.

He said though the third term would be short, schools are expected to make maximum use of the time in addition to teaching in the various e-platforms.

“We expect that the Anambra teaching on air will continue as a back up to cover all the lost ground in the last six months,” he added.

.Nwankwo disclosed that students in Junior Secondary School three (JSS3) in Anambra had resumed normal academic classes while other classes would resume on September 14.

He urged parents to provide their children and wards with hand sanitisers and face masks to ensure their safety in schools.

