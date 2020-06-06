Anambra govt bans movement on Niger Bridge from 7pm

The government of Anambra State has placed restrictions on movement of persons on the Niger Bridge, as from 7pm.

A statement on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, said the restriction took effect from June 5.

“Anambra State government wishes to inform the public that effective today (Friday June 5), COVID-19 enforcement and security teams will be restricting traffic onto the Niger Bridge by 7pm until further notice.

“This is as a result of operational curfew hours in place in Delta State which runs from 7pm to 6am.

“Curfew in other parts of Anambra state is still from 10pm to 4am. All concerned are to take note please,” the statement read.

