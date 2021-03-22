Anambra govt bans use of tinted glass on vehicles, touting | Ripples Nigeria

The Anambra State government on Monday banned the use of tinted glasses on vehicle across the state.

The state governor, Willie Obiano, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, also banned touting in the state.

In a bid to check the growing insecurity in Anambra, the governor directed security agents to clampdown on cultists and their activities in the state.

He added that in the last one week, the state has witnessed targeted attacks on security personnel and facilities by hoodlums.

Ripples Nigeria reports that at least three naval officers and three policemen were killed by gunmen last Thursday.

The governor said: “Security agencies are hereby directed to arrest anybody hanging on the road with sticks and molesting innocent citizens and drivers.

“So far, police and Navy personnel on official duties at strategic checkpoints in various locations in the state were sporadically attacked, killed and their firearms taken away.

“Also, prison and police personnel conveying an inmate to court were equally attacked and killed. Anambra State government categorically condemns these attacks on our security personnel and is doing everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Those who attack us are intent on distorting the peace and security we have enjoyed in Anambra in the past seven years, and we will not allow that.

“I have, therefore, directed all security agencies in the state, vigilance services, all task forces, and every structure in the state security infrastructure to rise in defence of our dear state.

“I hereby raise the security alert in the state and I commit to restoring order and security immediately.”

Obiano directed security agencies to conduct special operations aimed at neutralising the emerging threats to the safety of the people of the state.

“All kinds of touting in the state in whatever guise, especially in Onitsha, will no longer be tolerated,” he added.

