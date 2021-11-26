Anambra govt claims AGF Malami behind EFCC’s placement of Obiano on watch list

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is the brain behind the recent placement of Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, on the watch list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC according to the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba.

Adinuba who was a guest on a Channels Television programme on Thursday, claimed the EFCC which is under the supervision of the AGF’s office, in conjunction with Malami himself, had made efforts to frustrate the recent governorship election in Anambra without success.

Adinuba added that the placement of Obiano on the watch list of the anti-graft agency was politically motivated.

“Nobody invited the Governor to interrogate him or hear his own side of the story. No petition was presented to him. He did not make any comments.

“But all of a sudden, the EFCC announced rather secretly, using the media as a third party to announce that he is being watched. That is very surprising.

“There is absolutely no reason for that. And worse, the EFCC gave the impression that the governor wants to bolt away when he has a whole four months to remain in office.

“It is unimaginable that a governor will abandon a state a whole four months to the end of his tenure. That is surprising. It just does not make sense to anyone simply because the whole exercise is politically motivated.

“Our findings has shown that the AGF whose office supervises the EFCC is behind this.

“I will repeat who these people are. The very people who did not want election to hold in Anambra State and had the audacity to tell the whole nation that the election was not going to hold for security reasons, without clearance with the President.

“Immediately the President got to know of this plot, he was alarmed and said ‘no, the election must hold in Anambra and it must be free and fair’.

“And the election actually became free, fair and transparent, and its outcome is in sync with the sentiments and expectations of the generality of not only Anambra people but all Nigerians.

“Consequently, Soludo’s victory became a national phenomenon. These people have tried everything possible to stop AGPA’s representative, Soludo, and consequently winning the election.

“They went as far as approving a Customary Court in Abuja to obtain summons, criminal summons, on Soludo.

“They went as far as arranging a kangaroo judgment from a High Court in Jigawa State over the chairmanship of APGA and more importantly the authentic candidate of APGA in the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State,” Adinuba said.

