Metro
Anambra govt demolishes suspected kidnappers’ hideout
The Anambra State government has demolished a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Okpuno-Ifite village, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.
The building was demolished in a joint operation by vigilance groups, police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Department of State Services on Friday.
The building, an old four-room bungalow, was located in the heart of the community with surrounding houses.
Items recovered from the building include a locally-made pistol, shrine, charms, concoctions, Indian hemp, and other incriminating materials.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Anambra Broadcasting Service, set building ablaze
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said a previous raid on the building led to the rescue of a Reverend Father of a Catholic Church and the recovery of his car alongside two other kidnapped victims kept in the building.
He commended the security agents, saying the demolition exercise would serve as a deterrent to other criminals.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...