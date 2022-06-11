Anambra govt demolishes suspected kidnappers’ hideout

The Anambra State government has demolished a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Okpuno-Ifite village, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The building was demolished in a joint operation by vigilance groups, police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Department of State Services on Friday.

The building, an old four-room bungalow, was located in the heart of the community with surrounding houses.

Items recovered from the building include a locally-made pistol, shrine, charms, concoctions, Indian hemp, and other incriminating materials.

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said a previous raid on the building led to the rescue of a Reverend Father of a Catholic Church and the recovery of his car alongside two other kidnapped victims kept in the building.

He commended the security agents, saying the demolition exercise would serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

