Anambra govt denies banning betting, lottery businesses

The Anambra State Government has debunked reports about a statewide ban on lottery and betting activities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Mr Don Onyenji, Anambra Commissioner For Culture, Entertainment and Tourism in Awka.

He called on operators to carry on their businesses as allowed by the extant law.

Onyenji also urged the operators to disregard the information in circulation that the Anambra government has placed a ban on their activities in the state.

“The attention of the Anambra state Government has been drawn to the various misinterpretations of its directives to operators of Casino Games domiciled in hotels and restaurants in the state to suspend their operations.

“This was as a result of written and video petitions on suspected fraudulent practices, lack of transparency and non-payment of Game winnings to players.

“Part of the directives reads ‘The Anambra State Ministry of Culture, Entertainment And Tourism in collaboration with the Anambra state Internal Revenue Service AIRS and the Ministry of Homeland Affairs hereby directs all operators of Casino Games within Hotels, Restaurants and Bars to suspend all operations with immediate effect.

“The suspension will last until the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

The commissioner said that all Hotel Owners and Bars in the State have been invited to a meeting to discuss security and other services and policy issues.

However, he said, “it is grossly unfortunate that some mischief makers added lottery and Betting activities and organisations to the ban.”

He declared that the government, excluding all other betting establishments in the state, hereby says explicitly that the suspension was exclusively directed at Casino Games operators in the hotels and hospitality companies.

According to Onyenji, the government has located the owners of the specific gambling machine and is moving on with its inquiries into the complaint.

He said that the websites mentioned in the complaint had momentarily turned off their equipment.

When the reported matter is fairly handled and resolved, Onyenji pledged that the government would wrap up its inquiries in a record amount of time.

He claimed that as soon as all guarantees to safeguard the interests of all players are made, the organization will be able to immediately resume operations.

The commissioner assured that the government is on ground to protect all such operators, guarantee the safety of their business in the State.

He appealed to all business operators in the state to go about their operations undisturbed and discountenance the false reports of ‘fifth columnists’.

